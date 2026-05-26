U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, right, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and his wife, sit during the 1st MARDIV change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Savage relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9716186
|VIRIN:
|260530-M-XY116-1246
|Resolution:
|7500x5002
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.