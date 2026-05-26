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    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony [Image 20 of 22]

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    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, right, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and his wife, sit during the 1st MARDIV change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Savage relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 21:05
    Photo ID: 9716186
    VIRIN: 260530-M-XY116-1246
    Resolution: 7500x5002
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony
    1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

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    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Change of Command
    Commanding General

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