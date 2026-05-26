1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Division, gives remarks during the 1st MARDIV change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Savage relinquished command of the division to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Pridddy. Savage is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)