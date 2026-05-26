1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, the incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks during the 1st MARDIV change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage relinquished command of the division to Priddy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Vincent Needham)