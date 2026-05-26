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    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH [Image 2 of 12]

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    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), delivers an orientation brief during a visit with the Marine Corps History Division at MCBH, May 27, 2026. Representatives from the Marine Corps History Division visited MCBH to provide guidance on records management, meet with installation commands to receive briefs on operations and capabilities, and tour historic sites at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 20:25
    Photo ID: 9716148
    VIRIN: 260527-M-DR994-1100
    Resolution: 4906x3271
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH
    Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH

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