Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH

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Dr. Shawn Callahan, the director of the Marine Corps History Division, asks a question during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), May 27, 2026. Representatives from the Marine Corps History Division visited MCBH to provide guidance on records management, meet with installation commands to receive briefs on operations and capabilities, and tour historic sites at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)