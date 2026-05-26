Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH

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U.S Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Koch, commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), speaks to representatives from the Marine Corps History Division during a visit from the Marine Corps History Division to MCBH, May 27, 2026. Representatives from the Marine Corps History Division visited MCBH to provide guidance on records management, meet with installation commands to receive briefs on operations and capabilities, and tour historic sites at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)