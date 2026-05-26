Marine Corps History Division Visits MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), delivers an orientation brief during a visit with the Marine Corps History Division at MCBH, May 27, 2026. Representatives from the Marine Corps History Division visited MCBH to provide guidance on records management, meet with installation commands to receive briefs on operations and capabilities, and tour historic sites at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)