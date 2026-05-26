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    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans [Image 13 of 15]

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    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Savineau Tanguy, attack drone instructor, 2nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, sets up a small unmanned aircraft system during a Sail 250 New Orleans event near Audubon Aquarium, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9716144
    VIRIN: 260529-M-BV020-1122
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Breysson Villacortacampos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans
    U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans

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    Sail250NOLA
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
    NOLAFW
    MeetTheFleet

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