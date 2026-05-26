U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Savinau Tanguy, left, an attack drone instructor, 2nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and Cpl. Edmund Comite, an attack drone instructor with 2nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, operate a small unmanned aircraft system for a demonstration during a Sail 250 New Orleans event near Audubon Aquarium, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila)