U.S. Marines showcase an explosive ordnance disposal 10 Advanced Bomb Suit during a Sail 250 New Orleans event near Audubon Aquarium, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 20:30
|Photo ID:
|9716141
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-BV020-1063
|Resolution:
|6633x4424
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Breysson Villacortacampos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.