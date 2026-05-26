U.S. Marines Demonstrate Static Displays in New Orleans

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U.S. Marines with 2nd Recon Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, prepare a small unmanned aircraft system for a demonstration during a Sail 250 New Orleans event near Audubon Aquarium, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila)