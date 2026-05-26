USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

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U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson gives opening remarks during a Sail 250 reception event at Gallier Hall in New Orleans, May 28, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)