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    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall [Image 7 of 12]

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    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    Hats belonging to U.S. and international service members lay organized on a table during a Sail 250 reception event at Gallier Hall in New Orleans, May 28, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9716027
    VIRIN: 260528-M-VH127-1452
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

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    Gallier Hall
    USCG
    Sail250
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
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