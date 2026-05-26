(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, attends and speaks to participants during a Sail 250 reception event at Gallier Hall in New Orleans, May 28, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9716028
    VIRIN: 260528-M-VH127-1539
    Resolution: 5206x3471
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall
    USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gallier Hall
    USCG
    Sail250
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
    MeetTheFleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery