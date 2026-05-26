USCG Hosts Sail 250 Reception at Gallier Hall

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson gives opening remarks during a Sail 250 reception event at Gallier Hall in New Orleans, May 28, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9716031
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-VH127-1680
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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