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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 6 of 6]

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9715031
    VIRIN: 260524-N-LX264-9783
    Resolution: 5712x3594
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.

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