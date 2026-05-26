Date Taken: 05.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:42 Photo ID: 9715031 VIRIN: 260524-N-LX264-9783 Resolution: 5712x3594 Size: 5.7 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.