Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:42
|Photo ID:
|9715029
|VIRIN:
|260524-N-LX264-5460
|Resolution:
|5712x3805
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band performs at Hershey Park Chocolate World during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.