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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 2 of 4]

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Italian air force History Museum is cleared in preparation for the visit of 48 Airman Leadership School students at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. The museum provides Italians and Americans stationed at Aviano AB the opportunity to see the history of the base both before and after the arrival of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9714025
    VIRIN: 260511-F-GF466-2251
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, Partnership, Stronger Together, History, WeAreNATO

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