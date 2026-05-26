The Italian air force History Museum is cleared in preparation for the visit of 48 Airman Leadership School students at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. The museum provides Italians and Americans stationed at Aviano AB the opportunity to see the history of the base both before and after the arrival of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9714025
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-GF466-2251
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
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