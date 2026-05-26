Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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The Italian air force History Museum is cleared in preparation for the visit of 48 Airman Leadership School students at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. The museum provides Italians and Americans stationed at Aviano AB the opportunity to see the history of the base both before and after the arrival of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)