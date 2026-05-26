Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian air force Senior Master Sgt. Stefano Zecca, ITAF public affairs officer, briefs U.S. Air Force Airmen from Airmen Leadership School on the history of the 31st Fighter Wing and how it came to be activated at Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori at Aviano AB, Italy, May 12, 2026. The brief includes history from the Italian base’s beginnings and its integration with U.S. forces, leading to the activation of the 31st Fighter Wing in 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)