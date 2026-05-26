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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 1 of 4]

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian air force Senior Master Sgt. Stefano Zecca, ITAF public affairs officer, briefs U.S. Air Force Airmen from Airmen Leadership School on the history of the 31st Fighter Wing and how it came to be activated at Aeroporto Pagliano e Gori at Aviano AB, Italy, May 12, 2026. The brief includes history from the Italian base’s beginnings and its integration with U.S. forces, leading to the activation of the 31st Fighter Wing in 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9714023
    VIRIN: 260511-F-GF466-2151
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, Partnership, Stronger Together, History, WeAreNATO

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