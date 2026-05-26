U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delores Lotharp, 31 Civil Engineer Squadron human resources and administration commander support staff technician, loads the English translation of Italian history at the Italian air fForce History Museum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. English translation is now available through a QR system, allowing Airmen to fully immerse themselves into the museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9714022
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-GF466-9301
|Resolution:
|5280x3384
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
No keywords found.