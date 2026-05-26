Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delores Lotharp, 31 Civil Engineer Squadron human resources and administration commander support staff technician, loads the English translation of Italian history at the Italian air fForce History Museum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. English translation is now available through a QR system, allowing Airmen to fully immerse themselves into the museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)