(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.11.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delores Lotharp, 31 Civil Engineer Squadron human resources and administration commander support staff technician, loads the English translation of Italian history at the Italian air fForce History Museum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. English translation is now available through a QR system, allowing Airmen to fully immerse themselves into the museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9714022
    VIRIN: 260511-F-GF466-9301
    Resolution: 5280x3384
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, Partnership, Stronger Together, History, WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery