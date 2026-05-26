U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delores Lotharp, 31 Civil Engineer Squadron human resources and administration commander support staff technician, uses a new QR code system at the Italian air force History Museum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. The system provides Airmen access to full audio and text translation of the Italian verbiage located throughout the history displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9714024
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-GF466-5351
|Resolution:
|5343x3537
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature
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