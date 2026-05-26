Two nations, one legacy: 31 FW unveils new ITAF history museum feature

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delores Lotharp, 31 Civil Engineer Squadron human resources and administration commander support staff technician, uses a new QR code system at the Italian air force History Museum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 12, 2026. The system provides Airmen access to full audio and text translation of the Italian verbiage located throughout the history displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Malone)