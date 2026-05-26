Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:55 Photo ID: 9714015 VIRIN: 260515-N-OQ553-1090 Resolution: 5299x2982 Size: 1.07 MB Location: VIRGINIA, US

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This work, IKE returns from flight deck cert [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.