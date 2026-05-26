IKE returns from flight deck cert

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U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Jonathan Huckeba, left, and Master Chief Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) Robby Pasalich direct line handlers during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 15, 2026. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing flight deck certification in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)