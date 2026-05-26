U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Jonathan Huckeba, left, and Master Chief Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) Robby Pasalich direct line handlers during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 15, 2026. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing flight deck certification in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:55
|Photo ID:
|9714013
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-OQ553-1062
|Resolution:
|5746x3234
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE returns from flight deck cert [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.