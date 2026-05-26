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    IKE returns from flight deck cert [Image 1 of 7]

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    IKE returns from flight deck cert

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Quincy Jones,left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Kevin Martin give slack from lines aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 15, 2026. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing flight deck certification in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:55
    Photo ID: 9714012
    VIRIN: 260515-N-OQ553-1030
    Resolution: 5522x3944
    Size: 811.03 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IKE returns from flight deck cert [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;

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