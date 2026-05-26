16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony

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Team one celebrates with the 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion belt buckle during the Vanguard Crucible awards ceremony on Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, May 22, 2026. The Vanguard Crucible is a gruelling 24 hour event consisting of a 27 mile tactical circuit focusing on tactical marching, CBRN operations, the expert physical fitness assessment, and night land navigation operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)