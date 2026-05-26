(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1st Sgt. Timothy Green delivers remarks during the Vanguard Crucible awards ceremony on Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, May 22, 2026. The Vanguard Crucible is a gruelling 24 hour event consisting of a 27 mile tactical circuit focusing on tactical marching, CBRN operations, the expert physical fitness assessment, and night land navigation operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9713979
    VIRIN: 260522-A-JE663-1008
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21TSC
    Sword of Freedom
    USAREUR AF
    US Army
    16th Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery