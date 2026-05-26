16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony

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1st Sgt. Timothy Green is award the Army Achievement Medal during the Vanguard Crucible awards ceremony on Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, May 22, 2026. The Vanguard Crucible is a gruelling 24 hour event consisting of a 27 mile tactical circuit focusing on tactical marching, CBRN operations, the expert physical fitness assessment, and night land navigation operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)