16th Sustainment Brigade Vanguard Crucible Awards Ceremony

A 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion belt buckle awarded to those who complete the Vanguard Crucible on Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, May 22, 2026. The Vanguard Crucible is a gruelling 24 hour event consisting of a 27 mile tactical circuit focusing on tactical marching, CBRN operations, the expert physical fitness assessment, and night land navigation operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 04:44
|Photo ID:
|9713970
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-JE663-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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