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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight [Image 7 of 7]

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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, celebrates with family after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9713789
    VIRIN: 260527-F-VQ804-1498
    Resolution: 4835x3223
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 51st FW deputy commander takes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

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