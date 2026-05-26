51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

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Pilots assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron and family assist U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, out of an F-16 Fighting Falcon after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)