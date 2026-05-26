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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight [Image 4 of 7]

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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The Fighting Falcon is renowned for its fly-by-wire system and exceptionally flexible design enabling it to excel worldwide in a range of both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9713785
    VIRIN: 260527-F-VQ804-1332
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 51st FW deputy commander takes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight
    51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

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