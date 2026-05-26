U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The Fighting Falcon is renowned for its fly-by-wire system and exceptionally flexible design enabling it to excel worldwide in a range of both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9713785
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-VQ804-1332
|Resolution:
|5751x3834
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st FW deputy commander takes final flight [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.