51st FW deputy commander takes final flight

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Maintainers assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron marshal U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, after his final flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)