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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 1 of 4]

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Joshua Voda 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan, of the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands, speaks with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District Commander Adrian Biggerstaff during the arrival of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying two Mobile Electric Power 810D generators and members of the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power). The generators were being transported to the Tinian Power Plant. The operation combined strategic military airlift, specialized engineering capabilities, synchronized power planning, and close coordination among USACE, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government, the
    Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, military partners and local leaders to stabilize the island’s electrical system and support Tinian’s continued recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9713603
    VIRIN: 260518-A-ZT698-1028
    Resolution: 3480x2320
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Voda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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    Emergency Operations
    usace-poh
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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