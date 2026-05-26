Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan, of the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands, speaks with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District Commander Adrian Biggerstaff during the arrival of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying two Mobile Electric Power 810D generators and members of the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power). The generators were being transported to the Tinian Power Plant. The operation combined strategic military airlift, specialized engineering capabilities, synchronized power planning, and close coordination among USACE, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government, the

Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, military partners and local leaders to stabilize the island’s electrical system and support Tinian’s continued recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Rosario)