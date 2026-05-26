Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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Lt. Col. Simratpal Singh (center left), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sinlaku Recovery Field Office, and Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, commander of the USACE Honolulu District on May 24 discuss energization operations for the Tinian Power Plant on the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands with USACE grid power mission manager Don Schlack (left) and electrical engineering subject matter expert Lukas Kirkpatrick. By supplying temporary electricity to the island, the grid power mission allows the Commonwealth Utility Corporation and partner agencies the time and flexibility needed to assess, repair, and restore permanent power generation infrastructure without delaying power restoration to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Paco Hamm)