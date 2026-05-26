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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 4 of 4]

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Col. Simratpal Singh (center left), commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sinlaku Recovery Field Office, and Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, commander of the USACE Honolulu District on May 24 discuss energization operations for the Tinian Power Plant on the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands with USACE grid power mission manager Don Schlack (left) and electrical engineering subject matter expert Lukas Kirkpatrick. By supplying temporary electricity to the island, the grid power mission allows the Commonwealth Utility Corporation and partner agencies the time and flexibility needed to assess, repair, and restore permanent power generation infrastructure without delaying power restoration to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Paco Hamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9713575
    VIRIN: 260524-A-GV764-8070
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 803.88 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 4 of 4], by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents
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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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    Emergency Operations
    usace-poh
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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