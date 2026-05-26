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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 3 of 4]

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    At the Tinian Power Plant on May 24 in the Northern Mariana Islands, Soldiers with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), Sgt. Jose Delgado and Sgt. Cory Hardesty, are completing critical electrical connections within a primary switching center, allowing temporary generators to safely integrate with the island's power system and deliver electricity to homes and businesses. At the direction of FEMA, the battalion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and mission partners are working together to provide temporary grid-level power generation that supports community recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Paco Hamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9713569
    VIRIN: 260524-A-GV764-3840
    Resolution: 4032x2880
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 4 of 4], by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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