Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At the Tinian Power Plant on May 24 in the Northern Mariana Islands, Soldiers with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), Sgt. Jose Delgado and Sgt. Cory Hardesty, are completing critical electrical connections within a primary switching center, allowing temporary generators to safely integrate with the island's power system and deliver electricity to homes and businesses. At the direction of FEMA, the battalion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and mission partners are working together to provide temporary grid-level power generation that supports community recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Paco Hamm)