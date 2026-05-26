Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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Airlifted by a U.S. Air Force C-17 crew, the U.S. Army's 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) arrives at the Tinian International Airport on the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands May 18, where they offloaded two of three Mobile Electric Power 810D generators intended for the Tinian Power Plant to energize the island's power grid. A whole-of-government effort, the Federal

Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and military partners are working together to provide temporary grid-level power generation that supports community recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Rosario)