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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 2 of 4]

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Airlifted by a U.S. Air Force C-17 crew, the U.S. Army's 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) arrives at the Tinian International Airport on the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands May 18, where they offloaded two of three Mobile Electric Power 810D generators intended for the Tinian Power Plant to energize the island's power grid. A whole-of-government effort, the Federal
    Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, and military partners are working together to provide temporary grid-level power generation that supports community recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 22:36
    Photo ID: 9713591
    VIRIN: 260518-A-ZT698-1058
    Resolution: 3480x2320
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents
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    Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

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