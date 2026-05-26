RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market

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U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Shyrose Mitha, wingman market director, cut a ribbon opening the new Micro Market at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. The Micro Market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Airmen, allowing them to access food and essential items at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)