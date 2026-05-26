U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Shyrose Mitha, wingman market director, cut a ribbon opening the new Micro Market at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. The Micro Market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Airmen, allowing them to access food and essential items at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9712074
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-IH537-1164
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.