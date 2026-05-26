RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market

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The new Micro Market opened in the dorms at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. Members stationed at RAF Mildenhall led the initiative to open the facility for Airmen, improving morale and demonstrating the installation’s commitment to continuous infrastructure improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)