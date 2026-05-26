U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Quitos, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, greets the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during a gathering for RAF Mildenhall’s Micro Market opening at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. The Micro Market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Airmen, allowing them to access food and essential items at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9712072
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-IH537-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.