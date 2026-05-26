RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, greets Senior Airman Krista Crosby, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, during RAF Mildenhall’s Micro Market opening at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. Crosby helped lead the initiative to open the facility for Airmen, improving morale and demonstrating the installation’s commitment to continuous infrastructure improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)