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    RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market [Image 2 of 4]

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    RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, greets Senior Airman Krista Crosby, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, during RAF Mildenhall’s Micro Market opening at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 18, 2026. Crosby helped lead the initiative to open the facility for Airmen, improving morale and demonstrating the installation’s commitment to continuous infrastructure improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9712067
    VIRIN: 260518-F-IH537-1005
    Resolution: 7367x4911
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RAF Mildenhall opens 24/7 Micro Market [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Micro Market
    Mini Market
    exchange

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