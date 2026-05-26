NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors

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Food services personnel serve U.S. Navy Sailors at NAS Sigonella Galley, April 27, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Jaeanne Canete Ruiz)