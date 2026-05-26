Service members post for group picture at NAS Sigonella Galley, April 27, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Jaeanne Canete Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9712056
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-SH698-1001
|Resolution:
|5092x2666
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|SICILY, IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors
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