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    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors [Image 4 of 4]

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    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors

    SICILY, ITALY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAS Sigonella leadership take a picture in front of the‘Grab and Go’ station at NAS Sigonella Galley, April 27, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Jaeanne Canete Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9712060
    VIRIN: 260512-N-SH698-1004
    Resolution: 1095x1369
    Size: 472.2 KB
    Location: SICILY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors
    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors
    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors
    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors

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    NAS Sigonella’s Bella Etna Galley Opens Region’s First “Grab n’ Go” Station to Fuel Junior Sailors

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    USEUCOM
    NAVSUP
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    NASSIG
    CNREURAFCENT

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