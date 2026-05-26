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    Tour Normalization Town Hall [Image 4 of 4]

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    Tour Normalization Town Hall

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The briefing focused on recent improvements, future construction projects and ongoing efforts to support the installation’s growing number of command-sponsored families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 03:02
    Photo ID: 9711632
    VIRIN: 260527-F-QO031-1110
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Tour Normalization Town Hall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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