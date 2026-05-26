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U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The briefing focused on recent improvements, future construction projects and ongoing efforts to support the installation’s growing number of command-sponsored families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)