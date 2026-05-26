Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano | U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The briefing focused on recent improvements, future construction projects and ongoing efforts to support the installation’s growing number of command-sponsored families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, hosted a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026.

During the briefing, Elliott highlighted command sponsorship program growth and Osan’s phased approach to tour normalization as the installation gradually increases command-sponsored billets during the next several years. Leaders discussed where the installation currently stands, projected future growth and how ongoing infrastructure improvements are designed to support Airmen and families as the community expands.

“We know traffic, parking and medical capacity are concerns for our community,” Elliott said. “A lot of these projects are designed to address those issues now while also preparing the base for future growth.”

Elliott provided insight into some of the initiatives that have already occurred as Osan transitions from the standard short tour format to the 36/24/12 tour structure and the increase in command sponsorship billets from 1,250 to 1,650 by the end of the year. He highlighted the reopening of an Airman Leadership School here for Airmen across the peninsula and opening the third lane at the main gate during morning traffic hours to reduce congestion.

The town hall outlined several projects that will begin over the next few years, placing them into near, short and long-term timeframes.

Near-term projects, planned for summer 2026 through 2027, include roadway improvements near schools and housing areas, additional parking expansions, new community support initiatives and dormitory renovations.

Midterm projects, planned for 2027 through 2029 include additional traffic flow improvements, expanded fitness and family support spaces, roadway repairs and continued infrastructure updates designed to support increasing numbers of command-sponsored families arriving at Osan.

Finally, long-term projects planned for 2029 and beyond include a new temporary lodging facility, future gate realignments, major fitness center expansion projects, tower renovations and additional community infrastructure improvements supporting Osan’s continued tour normalization efforts.

“We’re taking a deliberate approach to tour normalization to make sure we grow responsibly and continue providing the support our Airmen and families need,” Elliott said. “The improvements happening across Osan are focused on building a stronger community while maintaining mission readiness.”

Additional updates included expanded services from the commissary and exchange, as well as a new Tricare Prime Remote Overseas pilot program designed to help support future medical capacity needs while connecting families with local health care resources.

The town hall concluded with a question-and-answer session, allowing community members to provide feedback and discuss future improvements planned across the installation.