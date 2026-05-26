U.S. Air Force personnel attend a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The event highlighted infrastructure improvements, parking expansions, medical support initiatives and future development projects supporting Airmen and families at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 03:02
|Photo ID:
|9711631
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-QO031-1052
|Resolution:
|5430x3054
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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