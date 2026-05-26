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A U.S. Air Force Airman takes notes during a Tour Normalization Town Hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2026. The event highlighted infrastructure improvements, parking expansions, medical support initiatives and future development projects supporting Airmen and families at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)