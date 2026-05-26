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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence & Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth [Image 7 of 12]

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth

    AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, speaks during a panel about Naval leadership with Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, center, at the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia, May 26, 2026. IODS 2026, Australia’s premier forum on defence and security in the Indian Ocean region, is a strategically focused international defense and security event designed to facilitate high-level engagement on shared regional challenges, capability development, and sovereign industry growth. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9711476
    VIRIN: 260526-N-UL352-1114
    Resolution: 7055x5039
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence & Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth
    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence &amp; Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth

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