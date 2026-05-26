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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right; speaks during a panel about Naval leadership with Adm. Mark Hammond, chief of navy, Royal Australian Navy, center left, and Vice Adm. Yasuhiro Kunimi, vice chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, right, at the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia, May 26, 2026. IODS 2026, Australia’s premier forum on defence and security in the Indian Ocean region, is a strategically focused international defense and security event designed to facilitate high-level engagement on shared regional challenges, capability development, and sovereign industry growth. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)