U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Justin Jones, chief of joint operations for the Australian Defence Force, at the Indian Ocean Defence & Security (IODS) 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth, Australia, May 26, 2026. IODS 2026, Australia’s premier forum on defence and security in the Indian Ocean region, is a strategically focused international defense and security event designed to facilitate high-level engagement on shared regional challenges, capability development, and sovereign industry growth. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 21:59
|Photo ID:
|9711470
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-UL352-1009
|Resolution:
|6411x4579
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Indian Ocean Defence & Security 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Perth [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.